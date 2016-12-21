Hilarious picture of Cameroon ministe...

Hilarious picture of Cameroon minister bowing to the President goes viral, meme challenge follows

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Indian Express

Twitterati across the world wait for a weird picture to enter Twitterverse just so they can just have some fun at the expense of someone else. Recently, Cameroon's minister of sports and physical education Pierre Ishmael Bidoung Kpwatt met President Paul Biya and bowed rather unusually low to greet him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
News Bamenda prepares for a distinguished guest, Pre... (Mar '10) Oct '15 ransom 58
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Jan '15) Jan '15 Son of man 1
ibogaine hcl and iboga root barks for sale (Sep '09) Jan '15 paynesteve 195
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,793 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,785

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC