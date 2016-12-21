Correct: Fitch Affirms Cameroon at 'B...

Correct: Fitch Affirms Cameroon at 'B'; Outlook Stable

Friday Dec 9 Read more: Reuters

LONDON, December 09 This commentary replaces the version published on 25 November 2016 to correct the international reserves figures. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cameroon's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'B' with a Stable Outlook.

