Cameroon police shoot dead four protesters in anglophone region

YAOUNDE: Police in Cameroon shot dead four anti-government demonstrators in one of the Central African nation's minority anglophone regions on Thursday, police sources said, after a month of sometimes violent protests in the area. The protesters were marching on a meeting of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement in Bamenda, a city in the northwest that is a traditional opposition stronghold when they were confronted by police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.