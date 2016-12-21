Cameroon: MP Defies Speaker, Slams Govt's Handling of Protests
Member of parliament for Kumbo, Wirba Joseph has become an Internet sensation after he castigatated the government for its handling of both the Student strike in Buea and other strike actions engulfing the country. The outspoken MP was so fiery in his speechmaking, and could not be stopped - even by the Speaker of the house.
