Cameroon: Lawyers, Teachers Concerns - Human Rights Commission Encourages Dialogue

The Commission's chairperson gave a press briefing in Yaounde on December 28, 2016, on the situation of detained suspects brought from Bamenda and Kumba. He was speaking at the Commission's head office in Yaounde on December 28, 2016 during a press briefing he granted on allegations of human rights violations in the North West and South West Regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.