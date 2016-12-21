Cameroon: Govt Urged to Investigate Deadly Protest Dispersal
A human rights group on Friday called on Cameroon to investigate and prosecute police officers accused of committing "excessive force" during an anti-government protest where at least four people were killed. Officers reportedly shot dead four protesters and wounded 20 others on Thursday in the city of Bamenda - part of the country's minority English-speaking region - following months of demonstrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret...
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t...
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
|Bamenda prepares for a distinguished guest, Pre... (Mar '10)
|Oct '15
|ransom
|58
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Son of man
|1
|ibogaine hcl and iboga root barks for sale (Sep '09)
|Jan '15
|paynesteve
|195
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC