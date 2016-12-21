Cameroon: Govt Urged to Investigate D...

Cameroon: Govt Urged to Investigate Deadly Protest Dispersal

Saturday Dec 10

A human rights group on Friday called on Cameroon to investigate and prosecute police officers accused of committing "excessive force" during an anti-government protest where at least four people were killed. Officers reportedly shot dead four protesters and wounded 20 others on Thursday in the city of Bamenda - part of the country's minority English-speaking region - following months of demonstrations.

Chicago, IL

