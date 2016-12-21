Cameroon: Excessive force that led to...

Cameroon: Excessive force that led to deaths of protesters must be urgently investigated

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Amnesty International

Authorities in Cameroon must investigate the use of excessive and unnecessary force that led to the deaths of between two and four people during a protest in the north western city of Bamenda yesterday, Amnesty International said today. Eye witnesses recounted that security forces fired live rounds and teargas in reaction to people throwing stones, describing how they saw the bodies of two men who had been shot dead.

Chicago, IL

