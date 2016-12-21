Cameroon Dispatches English-Speaking Ministers to Calm Violence

The government of Cameroon has dispatched ministers and lawmakers from the English-speaking northwest and southwest regions to their areas of origin, in an effort to calm growing protests over the dominance of French in the country's institutions. Thousands of supporters ask Cameroon's main opposition leader John Fru Ndi to stop the singing of the national anthem in the English regions of Cameroon, calling it a foreign anthem.

