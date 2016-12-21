Cameroon Dispatches English-Speaking ...

Cameroon Dispatches English-Speaking Ministers to Calm Violence

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Voice of America

The government of Cameroon has dispatched ministers and lawmakers from the English-speaking northwest and southwest regions to their areas of origin, in an effort to calm growing protests over the dominance of French in the country's institutions. Thousands of supporters ask Cameroon's main opposition leader John Fru Ndi to stop the singing of the national anthem in the English regions of Cameroon, calling it a foreign anthem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
News Bamenda prepares for a distinguished guest, Pre... (Mar '10) Oct '15 ransom 58
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Jan '15) Jan '15 Son of man 1
ibogaine hcl and iboga root barks for sale (Sep '09) Jan '15 paynesteve 195
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,793 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,828

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC