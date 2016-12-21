Cameroon Deploys More Troops to Protect Wildlife

Officials watch from a distance as a pile of some 2,000 illegally trafficked elephant tusks and hundreds of finished ivory products are destroyed in the first ever Cameroonian burn of poached wildlife goods, in Yaounde, Cameroon, April 19, 2016. Cameroon has deployed more troops to protect wildlife after poachers killed two forest rangers in the southeastern part of the country.

