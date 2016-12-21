Cameroon Deploys More Troops to Prote...

Cameroon Deploys More Troops to Protect Wildlife

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Voice of America

Officials watch from a distance as a pile of some 2,000 illegally trafficked elephant tusks and hundreds of finished ivory products are destroyed in the first ever Cameroonian burn of poached wildlife goods, in Yaounde, Cameroon, April 19, 2016. Cameroon has deployed more troops to protect wildlife after poachers killed two forest rangers in the southeastern part of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
News Bamenda prepares for a distinguished guest, Pre... (Mar '10) Oct '15 ransom 58
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Jan '15) Jan '15 Son of man 1
ibogaine hcl and iboga root barks for sale (Sep '09) Jan '15 paynesteve 195
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,793 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,825

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC