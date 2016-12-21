AWCON Fallout: Super Falcons vow to spend Christmas protesting

A week after pipping the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon to win the African Women Cup of Nations in Yaounde, Super Falcons players are still holed up in Abuja protesting the non payment of their allowances and they have vowed to remain there till Christmas. One of the key players who spoke to Vanguard Sports yesterday, main tained that they will continue the protest not just for themselves but for all the national teams being owed allowances.

