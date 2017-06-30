Thailand backs off law on migrants

Read more: Pnompenh Post

Facing a backlash from employers and observers alike, Thailand has backtracked on a new, heavily criticised law that imposes stricter punishments on irregular workers and their employers, though thousands of Cambodians are still being deported . At the end of last month, Thailand passed a royal decree that allows for imprisonment of up to five years and fines of almost $3,000 for undocumented and irregular migrants.

