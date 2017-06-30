Situation Room staff go abroad

14 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

As a Ministry of Interior official yesterday confirmed the investigation into the election monitoring coalition known as the "Situation Room" was ongoing, rumours swirled on Facebook - fanned by local media reports - that three members of the group had fled the country. Two of the monitors, however, maintained yesterday that they were on official visits and would be back in the next few weeks.

Chicago, IL

