Second change to Party Law this year takes aim at Rainsy

Thirty lawmakers have agreed to once again alter Cambodia's controversial Law on Political Parties - the second change so far this year - with ruling party spokesman Sok Eysan leaving little doubt that the new law would target one person: Sam Rainsy. The former president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party was already a victim of the first round of changes to the law earlier this year, which led him to resign from the opposition party fearing that it would face dissolution under the revised statute if he stayed at the helm.

