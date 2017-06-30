Samrin rejects CNRP right to grill mi...

Samrin rejects CNRP right to grill ministers

CNRP lawmaker Son Chhay, seen speaking at a party event last year, has had requests summoning two ministers to the National Assembly blocked by the body's CPP president. Photo supplied National Assembly President Heng Samrin suspended a request from a CNRP lawmaker to question the minister of mines and energy and the minister of labour, saying no such requests would be forwarded until the opposition had shown it was ready to "work together", a spokesman said yesterday.

