Proposed rice storage facility to boost capacity

A proposal for a massive warehouse and silo that has attracted two Chinese investors aims to fill the Kingdom's conspicuous gap in paddy rice storage capacity, which still falls 60 percent short of the level needed for the country to achieve its goal of 1 million tonnes of annual rice exports. Private Chinese firms Jilin Province Investment Group Co Ltd and Jilin Tianzhong Agriculture Development Co Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday with local conglomerate Soma Group to build a "huge" storage facility to serve Cambodia's rice producers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.