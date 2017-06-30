New commune chiefs sworn in, with CNR...

New commune chiefs sworn in, with CNRP unconcerned about CPP interference

Read more: Pnompenh Post

The deputy director of City Hall's administration office, Lim Leng , hands over the commune chief stamp to Srey Nhean , the newly elected chief of Phnom Penh's Chak Angre Leu commune. The process of swearing in commune councillors across the country began yesterday, marking the start of their five-year terms in local administration, with opposition commune chiefs saying they were undeterred by Interior Minister Sar Kheng's comments last week instructing ruling party officials to keep opposition commune chief activities in check.

