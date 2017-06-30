More will favour condo-living as popu...

More will favour condo-living as population, incomes grow

Read more: Pnompenh Post

Condo-living has been forecast to be the norm by the time 2030, and the uprising of millennials, rolls around. The new generation of Phnom Penh residents is likely to prefer condo, inner-city living over the more traditional dwellings, with real estate experts identifying the city's population growth and rising income levels as factors in a change of lifestyle preference for the millennials of Cambodia.

