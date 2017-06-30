Migrant exodus likened to 2014

Cambodian migrant workers unload bags at the Poipet border from a truck that deported workers from Thailand last week. Maryann Bylander Thailand yesterday extended the suspension of hefty fines and other punishments for undocumented migrant workers until the end of this year following widespread criticism from businesses and rights organisations after an exodus that, though smaller in size, has drawn comparisons to a 2014 migrant crackdown .

Chicago, IL

