Landmine museum to be opened in Cambodia's Siem Reap province: PM

A 12-million-U.S.-dollar landmine and unexploded ordnance museum will be inaugurated in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province on Thursday, according to a Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen's Facebook post on Wednesday. Located in the regional headquarters of the Cambodian Mine Action Center, the museum is dubbed the "Peace Museum for Mine Action."

