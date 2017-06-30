J&L backed by $35 million JV loan for...

J&L backed by $35 million JV loan for Skytree project

Located on Street 105, Skytree Condominium developed by J&L Property Development is an exclusive mixed land-use project that boasts a helipad, stylish interior design, quality and fireproof construction materials, and high-end technology. Chen Wu, the chief executive officer of J&L Property Development speaks about updates on the development as well as its unique qualities.

