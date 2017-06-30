Drainage upgrades to come amid rains: city

Cambodia will this year experience heavier rainfall than in previous years during an extended rainy season that is expected to last well into December in the coastal and central lowland areas, according to an announcement made by the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology last week. Phnom Penh City Hall spokesman Met Measpheakdey said the municipality was already putting in place measures to improve the drainage system in anticipation of the heavy rain.

