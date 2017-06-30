Court rejects appeal of 'insurrection...

Court rejects appeal of 'insurrection' convicts

The Appeal Court on Friday rejected a filing made by 11 opposition activists against the legality of the procedures that lead to their 2015 convictions for "insurrection" , with the judge saying the appeal was thrown out because it itself did not follow procedures. The 11 Cambodia National Rescue Party activists were suddenly convicted and handed sentences from seven to 20 years in July 2015 over a brawl between protesters and Daun Penh district security guards at Freedom Park the year before.

