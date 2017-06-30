Cambodian workers flee harsh new labo...

Cambodian workers flee harsh new labour law

1 hr ago

About 1,000 Cambodian workers without proper travel documents reported to Thai authorities at the Aranyaprathet border checkpoint in Sa Kaew Friday to be deported back to their motherland. Sa Kaew immigration police chief Pol Colonel Benjapol Rodsawad said the Cambodians had sneaked into the kingdom without being properly registered.

Chicago, IL

