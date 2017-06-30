Cambodian Shinta Mani Hotels Announce...

Cambodian Shinta Mani Hotels Announce Rebranding of Existing Hotels

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Shinta Mani Hotels, Cambodia's leading luxury boutique hotel group has embarked on an evolutionary journey that will rebrand its existing two properties, Shinta Mani Club and Shinta Mani Resort on 1 July. Development plans include two unique and exquisite new properties in collaboration with acclaimed designer and architect Bill Bensley, to open in late 2017 and mid 2018 respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,297 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC