Cambodian Shinta Mani Hotels Announce Rebranding of Existing Hotels

Shinta Mani Hotels, Cambodia's leading luxury boutique hotel group has embarked on an evolutionary journey that will rebrand its existing two properties, Shinta Mani Club and Shinta Mani Resort on 1 July. Development plans include two unique and exquisite new properties in collaboration with acclaimed designer and architect Bill Bensley, to open in late 2017 and mid 2018 respectively.

