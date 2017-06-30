Cambodian migrant workers return from...

Cambodian migrant workers return from Thailand

Cambodian migrant workers wait outside the Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Office in Banteay Meanchey yesterday after being deported from Thailand. Fresh News Despite the Thai government's temporary backtracking on its harsh punishments of undocumented migrant workers, hundreds of Cambodians working in Thailand continued to pour back into their home country yesterday.

