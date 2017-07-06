Cambodia Deports 74 Suspected of Internet Extortion Home to China
Cambodia sent home on Thursday 74 Chinese nationals wanted in China on suspicion of extorting money from people there over the internet and by telephone, Cambodian police said. A team of Chinese police arrived in Cambodia's capital of Phnom Penh on a China Southern Airline flight to pick up the suspects who had been detained in Cambodia.
