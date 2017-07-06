Cambodia deports 74 Chinese suspects in telecoms fraud
Cambodia deported 74 Chinese suspects involved in telecoms swindle cases to central China's Hunan province on Thursday afternoon, a senior immigration police official said. "Chinese police had sent a plane to pick them up from Cambodia after we decided to deport them," Major General Ouk Hai Seila, chief of the investigation and procedure department at the General Department of Immigration, told Xinhua.
