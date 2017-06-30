Cambodia closes 43 temporary crossing...

Cambodia closes 43 temporary crossings to Sa Kaeo

Yesterday Read more: Bangkok Post

Cambodia has closed 43 temporary border crossings into three districts of Sa Kaeo province, explaining it would prevent unregistered Cambodian workers being caught illegally entering Thailand. Sawanit Suriyakul Na Ayutthaya, chief of Aranyaprathet district, said Cambodian Interior Minister Sar Kheng had on Monday ordered the indefinite closure of the 43 temporary crossings on the border in Banteay Meanchey from July 4. The Bancheay Meanchey governor was instructed to strictly abide by the order, which would prevent Cambodians who have no proper documents entering Thailand to work, as they would be caught and face harsh punishment by Thai authoritiesunder the new law on migrant workers, the order said.

Chicago, IL

