Cambodia arrests 73 Chinese in online scams
Ouk Haiseila, the Cambodian Interior Ministry's Immigration Investigation Department chief, said 35 were arrested in Phnom Penh and 38 in Kampot province. Ouk Haiseila said the latest arrests bring to 561 -- including 136 women -- the number of Chinese arrested in Cambodia for involvement in online scams.
