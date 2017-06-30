Businessman attacked with cleaver at airport

A 25-year-old suspect will be sent to court to face attempted murder charges after allegedly attacking a senior staff member of ING Holdings Co Ltd yesterday with a cleaver at the Phnom Penh International Airport, according to an airport official and police. Khek Norinda, spokesman for Cambodia Airports, confirmed the attack took place yesterday at 8:30 am in the public area outside the terminal.

