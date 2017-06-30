As temples flourish, roads and bridge...

As temples flourish, roads and bridges are in need of repair

18 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

The wondrous city of Siem Reap that attracts millions of visitors to its sprawling megalithic grounds full of temples and of the world-famous Angkor Wat has no problem attracting tourists. This, however, does not necessarily translate to the maintenance practiced in the city.

Chicago, IL

