Aeon anniversary highlights shifting market for local malls

AEON Mall, the first large-scale modern shopping mall in Cambodia, recently celebrated its third year of operation in the Kingdom, but with several new high-end malls slated to open over the next few years, analysts expect more competition and sweeping changes in the country's retail landscape. Phnom Penh can expect a rapid growth of retail supply as Japanese group Aeon is expanding its presence in the Kingdom with a second location, Aeon 2, announced for 2018 with 70,500 square metres of retail space.

