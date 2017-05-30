WW+P-Designed School Opens in Cambodia

WW+P-Designed School Opens in Cambodia

A new school in rural Cambodia , designed and built pro-bono by Weston Williamson + Partners officially opens on June 1, International Children's Day. WW+P worked with Engenuiti, Integration and Building Trust International to design a building which was flexible and adaptable to meet current and future needs.

