With CNRP gains come risks: panel

Sophal Ear , Sebastian Strangio and Courtney Weatherby analyse Cambodia's 2017 commune elections at a panel organised by the Stimson Center last week in Washington, DC. Photo supplied The mixed results of the June 4 commune elections may have allowed both major parties to save face , but the opposition's large gains show it has a serious chance of winning next year's national election - and that could attract violent backlash from the government, long-time observers told a forum in Washington last week.

