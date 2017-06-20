With CNRP gains come risks: panel

With CNRP gains come risks: panel

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Sophal Ear , Sebastian Strangio and Courtney Weatherby analyse Cambodia's 2017 commune elections at a panel organised by the Stimson Center last week in Washington, DC. Photo supplied The mixed results of the June 4 commune elections may have allowed both major parties to save face , but the opposition's large gains show it has a serious chance of winning next year's national election - and that could attract violent backlash from the government, long-time observers told a forum in Washington last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,695,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC