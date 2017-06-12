Wildlife bust nets over 600kgs

Cartons full of mesh bags containing more than 600 kilograms of illegally trafficked live reptiles were seized in Prey Veng province on Tuesday. Photo supplied A 44-year-old driver was arrested in Prey Veng on Tuesday during a failed attempt to smuggle more than 600 kilograms of live wild animals across the border to Vietnam, but was released after promising to pay a fine at the provincial court the following day.

