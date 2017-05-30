Vote for peace and development: Hun Sen tells Cambodians ahead of commune election
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen made a rare appearance at his party's election campaign rally on Friday, calling on people to vote for his ruling Cambodian People's Party for bringing peace and development to the nation. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen made a rare appearance at his ruling Cambodian People's Party rally ahead of a commune election on June 4. PHNOM PENH: The Hun Sen Boulevard in Phnom Penh was flooded with a sea of people on Friday as tens of thousands of Cambodians gathered from dawn to welcome a special guest.
