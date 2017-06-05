Victories were few for small parties

Yesterday

As commune election results continued to trickle in yesterday, it was abundantly clear that Cambodia's political landscape is now dominated by just two main competitors. While unofficial, early results published by government-aligned media outlet Fresh News show the Cambodian People's Party won 1,163 of the country's 1,646 communes on Sunday, with the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party coming in with 482 communes.

Chicago, IL

