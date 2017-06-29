UNDP, listed industrial zone sign deal on enhancing economic, social impact of SEZs in Cambodia

The United Nations Development Program and listed Phnom Penh SEZ on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on enhancing the economic and social impact of the SEZs in Cambodia. The deal was inked in Phnom Penh between UNDP-Cambodia Representative Claire Van de Vaeren and Phnom Penh SEZ's chairwoman Lim Chhiv Ho.

