Uber begins trial version of ride-hailing app in Kingdom

Uber, the world's biggest ride-hailing service, has launched a "test-mode" version of its smartphone application in Phnom Penh, bringing it a step closer to becoming the first international heavyweight to officially operate a ride-hailing service in the Kingdom. A Post reporter booked and completed a ride in the capital using the Uber app yesterday, though the service appears currently only to be accessible to riders through a promotional code provided by the company, with trips provided free during the trial phase.

