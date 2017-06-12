Thailand plans to sign electricity ac...

Thailand plans to sign electricity accord with Laos and Malaysia

THAILAND is preparing to sign a tripartite electricity-trading agreement with two neighbouring countries at the upcoming Asean Ministers of Energy Meeting. Energy Ministry permanent secretary Areepong Bhoocha-Oom said the agreement would pave the way for the Laos-Thailand-Malaysia electricity deal, enabling the Asean Power Grid to materialise.

Chicago, IL

