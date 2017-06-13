Tammy Davis-Charles angrily denies Ca...

Tammy Davis-Charles angrily denies Cambodia surrogacy broker allegations

Phnom Penh: Australian nurse Tammy Davis-Charles, facing a Cambodian court, has angrily denied police allegations about her role as a surrogacy broker for Australian and American biological parents. Judge Lina Sor asked the 49-year-old mother of six if she did not accept an account of a police interrogation after her arrest in November of last year.

