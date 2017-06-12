Surrogacy remains a lure for Cambodia...

Surrogacy remains a lure for Cambodia's poorest despite ban

Cambodia is one of Asia's poorest countries with an average annual income of just US$1,150, so nine months of surrogacy might bring in as much as nine years' salary Peeling a mango inside her rickety wooden shack, Chhum Long explained how her daughter's decision to nurture a Western couple's baby in her womb helped her family buy two desperately needed items: a metal roof and a motorbike. Last year a broker appeared outside the 60-year-old's house in Cambodia's southern Takeo province and offered her daughter US$10,000 to be a surrogate mother for a wealthy foreign couple.

