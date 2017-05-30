Student rally 'violated neutrality'

Student rally 'violated neutrality'

Students from several high schools in Kandal province stand up to greet Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol at an event held at a CPP district headquarters on Sunday. Fresh news Several hundred students were mobilised to attend a ruling party election campaign event earlier this week in Kandal's Koh Thom district, during which they were told to vote for the CPP, in an apparent breach of the law requiring schools and civil servants to remain politically neutral.

