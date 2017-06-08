State-owned sea port becomes fifth firm to list on Cambodian bourse
The Sihanoukville Autonomous Port , Cambodias largest state-run sea port, made its debut on the Cambodia Securities Exchange on Thursday after an initial public offering raised 27 million U.S. dollars. PAS becomes the fifth listed firm and is the third state-owned enterprise that officially listed its securities on the kingdoms nascent bourse.
