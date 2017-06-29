Spruiking Sihanoukville's economic pr...

Spruiking Sihanoukville's economic prospects

20 hrs ago

The government's hopes of turning Sihanoukville into a major industrial hub have experts touting the coastal town's strong economic potential, with commentators agreeing that the province has a range of diversified opportunities for growth. Ho Vandy, advisor to the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, told Post Property this week that he expected Sihanoukville to rival Siem Reap within the next five to 10 years as the province continued its growth in tourist numbers, infrastructure development and foreign investment.

Chicago, IL

