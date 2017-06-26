Southeast Asian nations torch US$1b of seized drugs

Cambodian officials torch a pile of drugs during a destruction ceremony to mark the UN's International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Phnom Penh on June 26, 2017. YANGON: Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia torched nearly US$1 billion worth of seized narcotics on Monday , a defiant show of force as police struggle to stem the rising flow of drugs in the region.

