Son Chhay plans to summon mines minister regarding sand

Opposition lawmaker Son Chhay said yesterday he now plans to summon Minister of Mines and Energy Suy Sem for questioning in parliament after he failed to respond to his inquiry in writing regarding information on the export of silica sand. Chhay, who is also planning to summon Labour Minister Ith Sam Heng, said the requests to appear for questioning will be delivered late this month when National Assembly President Heng Samrin returns from a mission abroad.

