Soldiers appear to have swung seats

A troop carrier carrying men in civilian clothes on the east of Svay Leu district town on National Road 64. Ta Siem, a remote commune in Siem Reap province, yesterday changed hands from the opposition to the ruling Cambodian People's Party after several hundred soldiers were trucked there from another province to vote. The troop movements into the area were confirmed by a lieutenant colonel from the Preah Vihear-based Intervention Brigade 9 in an interview in the commune.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.