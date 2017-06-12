Sokha pledges PM term limit

Undaunted by his party's defeat in last week's commune elections, Kem Sokha assured supporters over the weekend of the opposition's victory in next year's national vote, pledging to focus on policy issue "big guns" - including term limits for the prime minister. Speaking to thousands of supporters in a ceremony thanking voters in Kampong Cham yesterday, Cambodia National Rescue Party President Kem Sokha said he expected his party to win 55 to 60 percent of the vote in the 2018 election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.