Snubbed by Trump, Cambodia is embracing Chinese ways
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Supporters hold images of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at a campaign rally on Friday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Prime Minister Hun Sen says Cambodia is a democracy because the country holds regular votes - such as the local elections taking place this weekend.
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
